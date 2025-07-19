Admission process started for MCA-Working Professionls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for Master of Computer Application (MCA)-working professionals, has started.

The aspirants can register and upload the scanned documents upto July 21 in Government, private colleges and university-managed departments for the Academic Year 2025-26.

The registered candidates will have to do document verification and confirmation of the application form up to July 22.

The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 24 while the final merit list will be released on July 29.

New course

This is totally for working professionals. The State Government made separate norms for the admissions of the courses for working professionals. The government published the rules and made amendments between March 2025 and June 2055 to fix eligibility and regulate admissions to the first full-time professional postgraduate or integrated courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy, and computers.

Eligibility

--The candidates who have passed any graduation degree (preferably with Mathematics at 12th level) or at Graduation level and obtained at least fifty per cent marks in the qualifying examination and candidates should have obtained a non-zero score in MAH-MCA-CET 2025

In addition to qualification and eligibility for candidates eligible for respective professional education PG courses, candidates will have the additional requirements for admission to courses for working professionals.

The additional requirements are as follows;

--The candidate will be working professional in a registered industry or organisation (Central or State) or a private or public organisation located within 50 km radial distance from the Institute.

--The candidate should have a minimum of one year of full-time or regular working experience in industry.

--The course duration will be as decided by the institute and the timings for classes normally will be in the evening hours/any flexible convenient timings in alignment with the timings of the industry.