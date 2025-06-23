Admission registration for BEd-M Ed & M Ed begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has announced the schedule of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the B.Ed-M.Ed (integrated) and M Ed courses under the Higher Education Department. The online application form submission process began on Monday while its last date is July 4.

The aspirants can do an E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled application forms between June 24 to July 8. The CET Cell said that the complete schedule of CAP 2025 would be displayed on the website in due course.