Admit card for LLB-5-yr-CET released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Maharashtra LLB-five year-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-5-yr-CET) on April 28 across the State.

The Cell announced that the admit card for the test to be held for admissions to a first-year full-time undergraduate degree in Law was made available online through the link (https://cetcell.mahacet.org).

There will be 150 objective Multiple-choice Choice Questions (MCQs) based on ‘Legal Aptitude and Legal, Reasoning, General Knowledge Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, and English and Mathematical Aptitude. Each question will have four options.

There is no negative marking. The candidates will have to attempt all the questions in two hours. The mediums of the test will be in English and Marathi. The mock test link for [ractice will be provided for the candidates to prepare themselves for the line test.

The hall ticket should have the original photo pasted with the signature of the candidate. The examinees also need to carry original photo identity documents including Aadhar Card PAN card, passport, permanent driving license, voter card, and bank passbook with a photograph. However, a ration card and learner’s driving license will not be accepted.