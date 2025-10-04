Adulterated 'khoya,' 'barfi' seized from bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead of the festive season, authorities uncovered a shocking case of adulterated 'khoya' and sweets being trafficked.

During the inspection of a bus in the Panchvati area, the police seized goods worth nearly Rs 1 lakh and sent them for further examination, said Vedantnagar PI Pravina Yadav.

The police had received information that Vijay Travels was transporting adulterated 'khoya,' dry fruits, and 'barfi.' Acting on the tip-off, PI Yadav and PSI Vaibhav More inspected the bus and recovered six sacks, each weighing 30 kg.

Officials from the Food and Drug Administration were called in to collect samples for testing. The bus had arrived from Ahmedabad, and the adulterated sweets and 'khoya' were likely intended for supply in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as well as Chalisgaon, Dhule, and Sillod, the police said.

Seized items include 59 kg loose 'khoya,' 88 kg sweets under the brand Shivshakti Delicious Sweet, and 28 kg 'barfi' under the brand Daily Fresh.