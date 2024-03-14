Adv. Ambedkar hints at an attempt to defame; eliminate career of Manoj Jarange!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Adv Balasaheb Ambedkar today underlined that there would be efforts made to seize Manoj Jarange’s leadership and also to malign his name. In the future, his photos will be morphed and obscenely shown to you. Hence the public and his supporters should not trust these tricks.

While addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday Adv Ambedkar also created a sensation by claiming that we will not leave the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar constituency as we had won from it. He, however, has not declared the name of the candidate.

Adv Ambedkar further said, “ No political party could control the agitation led by Jarange. Various ways were used to bring pressure on him. According to my reliable information, one video of Jarange will be made as an attempt to malign his name. The intention is to disturb his supporters. Very low-level politics is being played. Hence Jarange himself should remain alert.”

He, however, clarified that he had neither seen the video nor had spoken to Manoj Jarange.

Ambedkar suggested, “Jarange should now start his political journey to save himself from playing of such malign tactics. The reservation has been sanctioned and now it is his first responsibility to maintain it. Hence it would be wise if he take's a political initiative for it. Besides, it will also be a befitting reply to the opponents from his community. The established Marathas could sustain a shock with his entry. If there are more candidates in the fray then the elections will have to be taken on ballot paper by keeping aside EVM.”

He added I am waiting to end the ongoing differences over 15 seats in Maha Vikas Aghadi, or else I have an open option of contesting from 48 seats. He also hinted that he will be contesting the LS poll from only one constituency (Akola), while it is the request of people that Sujat Ambedkar should contest from Amravati.

Dr Dhairyawan Pundkar, Siddharth Mokale, Prabhakar Bakale, Yogesh Ban, Adv Lata Bamne, Mahesh Ninale, Panditrao Tupe, Ravi Tayade, Syed Zaffar and others were present on the occasion.