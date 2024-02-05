Adv Kalpalata Patil elected president of MLGE Society; adv Kulkarni new secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adv Kalpalata Patil and adv D S Kulkarni were selected president and secretary of the Marathwada Legal and General Education (MLGE) Society respectively.

The elections were held at M P Law College of the society recently. Avinash Deshmukh was presiding office. All the office-bearers were elected unopposed. First time in the history of the Education Society that a lady was elected president unopposed in the form of adv Kalpalat Patil-Bharaswadkar.

The other office-bearers are as follows; Advocates Rajendra Deshmukh (vice president), N D Deshpande (joint secretary), J K Wasadikar, Umakant Patil, R D Joshi, Kamesh Kumar, S V Advant, C R Deshpande, S D Kulkarni, S K Kulkarni, Siddharth Deshpande and Arvind Deshmukh (all executive body members).