Adv Khaled passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Adv Khaled Ahmed Mohiuddin (translator) has died on Wednesday. He was 71.

His Namaz–e–Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheeda in the afternoon, while the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque in Baijipura.

He leaves behind a family comprising a wife and two sons.