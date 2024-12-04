Adv Khaled passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2024 11:15 PM2024-12-04T23:15:02+5:302024-12-04T23:15:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Adv Khaled Ahmed Mohiuddin (translator) has died on Wednesday. He was 71.
His Namaz–e–Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shaheeda in the afternoon, while the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque in Baijipura.
He leaves behind a family comprising a wife and two sons.