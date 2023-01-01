Adv Mule president of industrial bar association

Aurangabad: Adv Rajaram Mule was elected unopposed as the president while Adv Yugant Marlapalle was elected as general secretary of the Bar Association of Industrial Lawyers in the elections held recently. Adv CM Patil and Adv Amol Waghmare worked as presiding officers.

They were assisted by adv Sachin Danish and adv Anand Chavre. The remaining office bearers are Advocates Vinod Pawar (vice president), Seema Malode (joint sec), Rahul Pitekar (treasurer), Dnyaneshwar Deshmukh and Vaishali Suryawanshi (counselor), Aniket Mundada (Cultural president) and Jayesh Patil (secretary). Advocates Pradeep Shahane, Arvind Joshi, PM Shinde, BR Kavre, Sagar Vidvansh, Vasudev Kulkarni and others took efforts.