Adv Prakash Shinde as president of industrial bar association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Adv Prakash Shinde was elected as the president while Adv Parag Shahane as secretary of the bar association of industrial lawyers of the industrial and labour court. The selection was made for the year 2024 in the recently held general body meeting of the association.

The remaining office bearers are, adv SS Kulkarni (vice president), adv Manjusha Ambekar (nominated women VP), adv Nitin Dhoble (joint secretary), adv Avinash Katkar (treasurer), adv Pradeep Dhavle (HoD cultural), adv Gajanan Telangre (secretary, cultural dept), Adv Bhagyesh Parnerkar and adv Balu Shinde were elected as members.