Adv. Ramesh Kulkarni passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Assistant Public Prosecutor at the District and Sessions Court, Ramesh C. Kulkarni (55, resident of behind Mhaskey Petrol Pump, Beed Bypass), passed away on Friday, October 10, at around 8 am. His last rites were performed at 5 pm at the Pratap Nagar crematorium. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He was the brother of Adv. D. K. Kulkarni.

(Photo attached)