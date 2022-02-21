Adv Salunke appointed as president of bar council

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Senior counsel of Aurangabad division bench of Bombay High Court Adv Vasantrao Salunke has been unanimously Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa. Adv Salunke was selected as secretary of the Library Committee of Aurangabad High Court Bar Association and chairman in 1996.

He was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Gio in 1998 and was never defeated until now. Later, he was elected in 2003, 2010 and 2019. He represented around 12,000 civil, criminal, revenue, cooperative cases in the division bench.

Earlier, Aurangabad division bench lawyers Adv Satish Talekar, Adv Vijay Sakolkar and Adv Nitin Chaudhary shouldered the responsibility as president of the council.