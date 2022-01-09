Adv Sangeeta Desarda gets India women icon award

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Member of the executive committee of Advocate Association of Aurangabad High Court, adv Sangeeta Desarda has been honored with the India top 100 women icon award by Foxclues. Adv Desarda has been conferred with this award owing to her outstanding contribution to the cause of human rights and women empowerment. She has been an active proponent in human rights for the past few years and has worked towards achieving the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. She was a part of the generation equality forum held in Paris.