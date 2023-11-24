Adv Syed Akram bereaved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A resident of Paithan Gate and mother of Congress’s former city president Adv Syed Akram, Ayesha Begum Syed Abbas, died of old age on Friday evening. She was 83.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Nehri Masjid in Chota Takiya (in Nutan Colony) late in the evening, while the burial took place in the Kranti Chowk graveyard in the night.

She leaves behind a family comprising eight sons, four daughters, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.