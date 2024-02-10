Advancing inclusive education through empowering assistive technology

Panel discussion by NSBT explores creating a more equitable and accessible future for all

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Nath School of Business and Technology (NSBT) at MGM University hosted a panel discussion on Saturday, exploring the intersection of inclusive entrepreneurship and education. A panelists of renowned speakers acknowledged the need to bridge the gap in educational opportunities for individuals with disabilities and underscored the importance of creating learning environments that cater to diverse needs and abilities. The discussion brought to light the commendable efforts of young Indian entrepreneurs who are developing low-cost, effective, and appropriate assistive technologies. The panelists recognized the immense potential of AI in transforming the educational landscape for PWDs, making learning more accessible, personalized, and engaging.

Championing early-stage startups: Aditya Arora

Aditya Arora, the CEO of Faad Network, personified the power of translating ambitions into reality. Since founding Faad Network in 2019, he has played a crucial role in connecting early-stage startups with the essential capital they need to flourish. His impressive record of over 100 startup investments. Arora emphasized the importance of storytelling to highlight the achievements of lesser-known entrepreneurs and advocated for entrepreneurship education that extends beyond traditional curriculums, focusing on cultivating essential skills and values for success.

Building an inclusive workplace: Nisheeth Mehta

Nisheeth Mehta, co-founder of Microsign Products, took a unique approach to organizational structure. Driven by the motto 'Humanity is our Religion,' he co-founded Microsign Products in 1979, a company where 60 percent of the workforce comprises individuals with disabilities. This pioneering initiative exemplifies Mehta's commitment to building an inclusive workplace environment. He underscored the significance of sustainability in policy and human resources, advocating for workplaces where individuals of all abilities can thrive. He highlighted the role of observation in identifying suitable roles for differently-abled individuals, stressing that humanity should be the guiding principle in fostering inclusivity.

Empowering PWDs with technology: Hunny Bhagchandani

Fuelled by a desire to address the challenges faced by visually impaired individuals, Hunny Bhagchandani embarked on his entrepreneurial journey as a second-year engineering student. In 2016, he brought Torchit to life, a company dedicated to developing smart assistive technologies that empower Persons with Disabilities (PWDs). By harnessing the power of AI, ML, and IoT, Torchit creates solutions that revolutionize education and enhance the lives of PWDs. Bhagchandani showcased innovative solutions like Saarthi and Jyoti AI, designed to empower the visually impaired with mobility and accessibility. He stressed the importance of awareness, availability, and affordability in promoting inclusivity.

Championing economic empowerment: Vineet Saraiwala

Vineet Saraiwala, founder and CEO of Atypical Advantage, has emerged as a champion for the economic empowerment of PWDs through his innovative platform. A believer in the transformative power of education, Saraiwala emphasized the importance of providing accessible higher education opportunities for disabled individuals and the immense potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create a more inclusive future for PWDs. Sharing his personal journey of overcoming obstacles as a visually challenged individual and IIM Bangalore graduate, he established a platform dedicated to providing stable livelihoods for the differently-abled. He urged society to treat individuals with disabilities as equals, emphasizing the importance of gratitude and resilience.