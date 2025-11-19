Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026 to feature 15,000-vehicle parking on 27 Acres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The police will ensure full security and traffic management for the Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026, organized by Massia, from January 8–11 at Shendra Industrial Estate. Police superintendent Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod said the 57-acre expo will provide parking for 15,000 vehicles. Authorities will deploy 150 traffic personnel, five crowd-control squads, and a full-time QRT team.

On November 19, Dr. Rathod met Massia officials in Auric City to finalize arrangements. The expo will host national and international entrepreneurs, ministers, seminars, panel discussions, and workshops. Massia president Arjun Gaikwad and vice-president Rahul Mogle briefed the police. They discussed permits, certificates, drone approvals, traffic planning, and a police help center. Rathod assured complete police support. Officials present included Deputy Superintendent Pooja Nagre, traffic inspector Anand Zote, police inspectors Samratsingh Rajput and Ravikiran Darwade, and expo coordinators Chetan Raut, Manish Agrawal, Sachin Gaike, Rajendra Chaudhary, and Suresh Khillare.

------------

Expo Highlights

• Over 1,500 stalls with an expected 500,000 visitors on 57 acres.

• Special pavilions for industries, agriculture, startups, IT, electronics, manufacturing, energy, construction, automobiles, women entrepreneurs, exports, government departments, investors, B2B & B2C sectors, food processing, handicrafts, and clusters.

• Seminars, panel discussions, and workshops on key industry topics.

---------------

Traffic and Parking

• Special traffic control at Shendra MIDC, DMIC gates, and Auric Road.

• 150 traffic personnel and patrolling teams to manage vehicles and crowds.

• Dedicated routes for heavy and cargo vehicles.

• Parking for 15,000 vehicles on 27 acres, with separate zones for VIPs, industrialists, ministers, and emergency services.

-----------------

Security measures

• CCTV coverage, police command-control units, and help centers across the venue.

• Five special police squads and full-time QRT teams for crowd management.

• Drone monitoring for live traffic and crowd updates.

-----------------

Coordination team

• Nodal officers to coordinate between organizers and police.

• Daily evening review meetings to monitor security and traffic arrangements.