Advertisement for 11K houses before implementation of election code of conduct

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), more than 11,000 houses are set to be allotted. To complete this process before the model code of conduct (MCC) comes into force, the municipal corporation has accelerated its preparations. Like MHADA, beneficiaries will be required to submit online applications. Construction of housing units under the PMAY is underway at four locations in the city.

Sites of four housing projects under PMAY. They are Gut Nos. 9 and 10 in Sunderwadi; Gut Nos. 225/1 and 227/1 in Tisgaon; Gut No. 69 in Padegaon and Gut No. 216 in Harsul. A total of 11,120 houses are being constructed in the first phase. The Sunderwadi project is being implemented by Arothron Construction; the Tisgaon project by Sahakar JV and Ellora Construction; the Padegaon project by Laxmi JV; and the Harsul project by Sara Infrastructure.

Just as MHADA uses a lottery system for allotting houses, the municipal corporation will follow the same method for beneficiary selection. Administrator G Sreekanth recently appointed Probity Software Pvt. Ltd., an agency experienced in conducting lottery processes.

40,000 applications previously received

About 10 years ago, nearly 40,000 beneficiaries had applied online to the municipal corporation. However, this data was lost. Later, beneficiaries were asked to apply online again. Now, for the third time, Probity Software has developed a new website through which applications must be submitted.

The advertisement is expected to be released on December 8, after which online applications will begin. Applicants will need to provide personal information, necessary documents, bank details, and also specify their preferred project location.

Number of houses at four sites

Sunderwadi - 3288

Tisgaon - 6656

Padegaon - 672

Harsul - 504