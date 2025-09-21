Advertisiment News

-----------

Affordable flats at ‘Swastik Towers’ in Pisadevi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A piece of good news for those dreaming of owning their own home ‘Swastik Towers’, offering a perfect blend of quality construction and modern amenities, has been launched in Pisadevi, Jijau Nagar. The project, developed by renowned Hari Om Developers, has a total of 48 flats, with options of 1 BHK and 2 BHK units.

Prathamesh Satpute, Director of Hari Om Developers, said, “Every family today dreams of owning a home within their budget. Our goal is to provide homes that suit every customer’s budget while offering all the city’s essential facilities in one place. ‘Swastik Towers’ not only offers affordable pricing but also modern amenities such as modular kitchens, geysers, RO/UV water purifiers, solar energy, 24-hour water supply, lifts, CCTV security, a children’s play area, rainwater harvesting, and a fully secure society. Residents can enjoy a modern and comfortable lifestyle here. We have not compromised on construction quality in any way.” Satpute added that the project has received an overwhelming response from customers, and only a few flats are now available. He urged interested buyers to book their flats immediately.