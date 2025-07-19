Advocates’ association election results declared; 3,314 lawyers voted

Advocate Ashok Mule was elected president and Adv Yogesh Tupe as secretary in the Advocates’ association elections held recently.

Advocate Sameer Joshi the post of male vice-president, Advocate Sarika Puri was elected female vice-president, and Advocate Amol Ghoderav secured the post of joint secretary. Elected executive members include Advocates Meera Pardeshi, Shaileshkumar Ade, Ganesh Adhane, Sachin Agarkar, Rameshwar Bodkhe, Deepali Dalve, Sanghpal Ingle, Jitendra Jain, Disha Khandale, Ragini Lagad, and Rajesh Narwade. A total of 3,314 lawyers cast their votes to elect 47 candidates contesting for various positions. The election process was overseen by chief patron Advocate V.N. Bafna and chief election officer Advocate J.K. Vasadkar. Assistant election officers included Advocates T.S. Joshi, Prashant Nikam, Nitin Kamble, Kedar Bardapurkar, and Swapnil Patel. A 61-member team assisted in conducting the polls, and a special help desk was set up for the convenience of candidates and voters.

Matru pujan held at Gujarati Pathshala

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, a ‘Matru Pujan’ (mother worship) ceremony was organised at the Gujarati Pathshala in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. During the event, children performed rituals to honour their mothers, who were invited as special guests. Vidya Pathak, representing the Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, guided the students and shared insights on the significance of th