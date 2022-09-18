AEVPM Women's College celebrates Marathwada Muktisangram Din

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

AVPM Women's College organised a lecture on Saturday to celebrate Marathwada Muktisangram Din.

Dr Anil Jamkar, the head of the History Department, Vasantrao Naik College, was the chief guest. He spoke on the history of Marathwada Liberation Day. College principal Dr Milind Ubale presided over the function. Dr Kejal Bharsakhale and Dr Chitra Tribhuvan were also present. Yogesh Kawade made an introductory speech. Prakash Ingle proposed a vote of thanks. Janhvi Birla and Sharwari Patil introduced the dignitaries. All the staff and students were present in this programme.