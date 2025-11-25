Afghani boyfriend of the woman has been living in India for seven years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kalpana Bhagwat (45), a resident of Chinar Garden, Padegaon, who had been staying in a five-star hotel on Jalna Road for the past six months using fake documents, is being thoroughly interrogated by central intelligence agencies along with the State Intelligence Department. Her boyfriend, who has been living in India for seven years under the pretext of running a dry-fruit business, first met her on the SFS School grounds. At that time, Kalpana had introduced herself as someone working in lobbying and liaisoning, after which their interaction grew.

Police detained Kalpana on Saturday after she was found suspiciously staying in the hotel. She was arrested when fake documents were recovered. On Tuesday, central intelligence teams and the State Intelligence Department interrogated her for three hours. Even during questioning, she insisted that she works in liaisoning and claimed she had prepared the necessary fake documents for that purpose. Her police custody ends on Wednesday. She will be produced in court in the afternoon, where an extension of police custody will be sought.

Everyone in contact served notices

Authorities are gathering information about every person Kalpana has contacted in the past few months. Senior officers and intelligence agencies have instructed that all such individuals be called in for questioning. Police are now identifying these people and sending them notices.

Account closed

Police had written to the bank requesting details of Kalpana’s financial transactions. Transactions worth Rs 32 lakh were identified. However, one of the accounts was found to have been closed. Police are investigating when and why this account was shut.

Boyfriend originally from Afghanistan

Kalpana’s boyfriend, originally from Afghanistan, has been living in India for the past seven years. He is said to be in the dry-fruit business and currently resides in Delhi. Kalpana frequently flew to Delhi to meet him. Police also found that she had been regularly travelling to Udaipur and Jaipur.

Brother lives nearby, yet stayed away

According to police sources, Kalpana’s brother lives in the Hudco area, and her mother is still staying at the hotel. Despite Kalpana’s arrest, her mother has not visited the police station even once. The brother, who lives just a short distance away from the police station, has also not turned up despite knowing about the arrest. Officials said he will be called for questioning on Wednesday.