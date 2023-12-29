AFMI acts as catalyst for change in world

Two-day long 33rd annual convention and gala awards ceremony begins on December 30.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The American Federation of Muslims of Indian Origin (AFMI) office-bearers today underlined the need of setting aside the ego and logo and promoting outstanding students, irrespective of religion and gender, in India. There is also a dire need to build confidence amongst those students lagging behind due inferiority complex and help them excel in various streams of education so that they become responsible citizens and contributory Indians in future.

While addressing the press conference AFMI president, S M Ali Quraishi (of United States) said, “ We through our platform intended to inspire students sitting in the audience and witnessing the felicitation of their counterparts on the stage. He/she should think of becoming the next recipient of any award function in future. We welcome participation of all community members in fulfilling our motto to promote education (in any sphere of life) and preach amongst the students to put in their best.”

AFMI former presidents Siraj Thakor (Canada), Dr Qutubuddin Abu Shuja (USA), Shafi Lokhandawala (Michigan) and Ayub Khan (Canada) were also present on the occasion. Dr Merajuddin Shuja (neurosurgeon from Chicago) was also present on the dais.

Dr Qutubuddin said, “This is an era of mind power and will power. In today’s India, it is less important whether you are a minority or a majority. Indians are the best brains in the world. Hence irrespective of religion, caste, colour and creed, education is the only pathway to shine in the world and excel than others.”

Lokhandwala stressed that through the international conference on education in India - Vision 2050 - we will apprise about the Adaptability, Accessibility and Affordability. Technological advancement in the educational sector is noteworthy. The whole education will be through online and there will remain only administrative buildings of schools, colleges and universities in future.

Ayub Khan and Siraj Thakor explained the need of organisation like AFMI to encourage, acknowledge and promote young minds. The organisation has granted scholarships to hundreds of the students and presented thousands of medals to students in over the last three decades. Right guidance from the right people is the need of the hour, they stressed.

The convener and Read and Lead Foundation’s Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi conducted the proceedings and proposed a vote of thanks.