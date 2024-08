Afreen gets Ph D in Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has conferred PhD on Afreen Begum Abdul Qayyum in Pharmacy.

She submitted her thesis titled "Design Synthesis and Biological Investigation of some Novel Analogues of Ethacrynic Acid," under the guidance of Dr Syed Ayaz Ali, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacology of Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy (YBCCP). Afreen Begum is a faculty member from YBCCP.