After 25-year wait, 1421 college teachers to get promotion & other benefits

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 1,421 teachers from different senior colleges and universities across the State will get promotion and other benefits after a 25-year struggle.

It may be noted that the M Phil and Ph D holders were appointed to senior colleges and universities. In the meantime, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made National Eligibility Test (NET) for teaching mandatory.

Those who completed M Phil joined teaching service in universities and colleges between January 1, 1994 and July 11, 2009, were deprived of various benefits. They were demanding exemption from NET for the past 25 years. Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil took up the issue with UGC and union Education Minister around a year ago about these teachers.

The UGC formed an expert committee which examined the proposals. On the basis of the panel’s recommendation, the UGC decided to give the exemption. Finally, the Commission issued a letter of exemption from NET-SET dated July 2, 2025, for the teachers who were appointed as teachers on or before June 14, 2006 and completed M Phil before July 11, 2009.

Deputy Secretary of Higher Education Pratap P Lubal issued a letter to the joint directors of higher education across the State to provide benefits like promotion to the 1421 teachers, as per the directives of the UGC.

Box

Vidyapith Vikas Manch meet Chandrakant Patil

A delegation of Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM) praised Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil recently for solving decades old issue of teachers. VVM president N D Patil, Secretary Parmeshwar Hasbe and Dr Gajanan Sanap felicitated the Minister Chandrakant Patil for giving justice for M Phil teachers.