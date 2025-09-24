After 30 hours of search, Irshan’s body found

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The body of 11-year-old Irshan Shaikh Khaja, resident of Bismillah Colony, was recovered on Wednesday evening after a 29-hour search. On Tuesday around 11 a.m., Irshan had gone to bathe in the Shivna River near Langoti Mahadev Temple with friends when he was swept away by the water flow.

Rescue efforts by Kannad Municipal Council and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Fire Brigade continued through Tuesday but he was not found. The search resumed Wednesday, and around 5 p.m., his body was spotted floating near Sanjay Gandhi Urdu School, 3 km downstream.

The body was sent to the Rural Hospital, where Dr. Rupali Pathare conducted the post-mortem before handing it over to his family. Irshan is survived by his parents, two sisters, and three brothers.