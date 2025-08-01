After 5.5-year battle for life, accident victim dies

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth from Pachora, who had been battling for life for over five and a half years following a road accident, passed away during treatment on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Bhikchand Pathe (25). On January 4, 2020, Kiran's two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle at Babargaon Phata on the Gangapur–Bhendala Phata road, leaving him critically injured. Since then, he had been undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Despite his deteriorating condition, his financially struggling family continued his care. Kiran was the only son of his parents. Unresponsive to treatment, he remained in a coma for the past 5.5 years, with his care being managed at home over the last five years. He breathed his last at 9 pm on Thursday. His final rites were performed at 10 am on Friday. He is survived by his grieving parents.