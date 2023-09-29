After Adarsh, Devai Mahila Patsanstha scam comes to fore

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha, the scam of Rs 22 crore of Devai Mahila Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha has come to the fore. The president Meena Mahadev Kakade and executive director Mahadev Acchutrao Kakade are absconding.

The couple without appointing the committee members and officials, kept the control of the Patsanstha with them and took loans worth crores of rupees for them and their relatives. Based on the complaint lodged by the auditor Dattatray Dhulam, a case was registered with the Satara police station on Friday.

Meena Kakade was appointed as the president in 2021 and she appointed her husband Mahadev Kakade as the executive director, but did not appoint the other committee members. They distributed loans without verification of the documents and taking mortgage and did not even took efforts for the recovery of the loans. They even made an embezzlement of Rs 8 crores from the Patsanstaha showing the investment in various banks.

The loans were distributed without taking any documents in the names of K M K Trading, Devai Medical and General Stores, Appasaheb Pralhad Chavan, M K Pvt Ltd, and others. PI Ashok Giri registered a case and handed it over to the economic offense wing for further investigation.