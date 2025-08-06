After encroachment drive, citizens take charge of cleanup

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After the MIDC’s two-day anti-encroachment drive in Waluj’s Bajajnagar, Maharana Pratap Chowk, and nearby sectors, debris from demolished shops, tin sheds, and roadside structures cluttered roads and footpaths.

By Wednesday morning, local residents stepped in. Armed with tractors, loading rickshaws, and help from labourers, they began clearing the leftover cement blocks, iron sheets, and plastic waste on their own. Shopkeepers also cleaned the spaces in front of their stores, restoring access for pedestrians and easing traffic. The residents appreciated the MIDC’s action but stressed the need for continuous monitoring to prevent re-encroachment. Their voluntary effort reflects growing civic awareness and a willingness to reclaim public space. This collective initiative by citizens and authorities is gradually reshaping Waluj into a cleaner, safer, and more responsible neighbourhood.