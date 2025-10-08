Aggressive hindu groups protest after cow protector attack, police prevent escalation in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hindu organizations staged aggressive protests after a fatal attack on a cow protector in Chikalthana, creating tense scenes on city streets. Police intervened to prevent escalation, while traffic was blocked for over an hour during sit-ins with cows.

After protests at Kranti Chowk on Wednesday morning, some demonstrators attempted to enter Chikalthana, the site of the attack. Police, including Deputy Commissioner Ratnakar Navale, blocked entry and escorted protesters safely. Protesters staged sit-ins with cows on both sides of Jalna Road, causing a one-hour traffic disruption from Cambridge Chowk to Vitthalnagar. Riot control teams and rapid action squads were deployed to maintain order amid intense chants and slogans.

---------

Background: Attack on cow protector

Cow protector Ganesh Shelke (24, Palshi), police constable Ankush Dhage, and municipal sanitation inspector Sachin Shinde were attacked with weapons at Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana on Tuesday morning while trying to apprehend illegal meat traders. Ganesh and Sachin sustained serious injuries. In response, Hindu groups demanded strict action during a meeting with Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar. On Wednesday at 11.30 am, a strong protest at Kranti Chowk condemned the attack and ongoing illegal meat sales.

---------

Protest March and Escalation

Angry protesters, including women urging a march to the attack site, prompted deployment of riot control units. By noon, roughly half the group moved toward Chikalthana, but police successfully stopped them. Demonstrators brought cows onto streets, blocking traffic and raising tensions with chants and slogans.

---------

Accused arrested, court security tightened

Most of the 20–25 attackers’ families locked their homes and fled. Among the main suspects Feroz Qureshi (33, Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana), Isa Qureshi (45, near Qureshi Masjid, Chikalthana), Huzaif Jafar Qureshi (20, Pushpak Garden, Chikalthana), Ruksar Qureshi (38, near Qureshi Masjid, Chikalthana) Ruksar was sent to judicial custody, while the other three were remanded to police custody until October 15. A 17-year-old suspect was sent to a child correction home. Intelligence warned of a possible mob attack during court proceedings, prompting 70 police personnel to provide heavy security, and the court remained guarded until the hearing concluded.

--------

Petition to municipal authorities

Hindu groups also met municipal administrator G. Sreekanth, demanding closure of illegal slaughterhouses and a stop to open meat sales. They accused municipal departments of ignoring meat sales near religious sites and warned of stronger protests if action was not taken. Police assured strict action against illegal meat traders and proposed a dedicated anti-meat sales unit, modeled after the anti-narcotics squad.