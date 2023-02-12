Aghav, Waidande to be feted with police medals

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

City police crime branch PI Avinash Aghav and Cidco police station API Shraddha Waidande will be felicitated with the union home minister’s police medal for excellent investigation in crime cases. They will get the medals in a function to be organised in Pune on Monday.

Two accused on February 27, 2017 kidnapped 10 years old Vardhan Ghode and demanded Rs 5 crore ransom. Later, they murdered Vardhan and threw his body in a hullah in Jawaharnagar. The investigation was handed over to the crime branch. PI Aghav after investigation arrested the accused. Both the accused were sentenced life imprisonment. The medal for Aghav was announced in 2019.

In 2015-16, three accused ganged raped a mentally challenged girl in Thane city. API Shraddha Waidande investigated and arrested the accused. The accused were sentenced 20 years imprisonment.

Both the officers will be given medal at CID, Pune on Monday at 10 am.