Agitation against male suicides and women’s reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) will initiate an agitation against the increased suicides of married male and women’s reservation bill. A conference has been organised on September 30 at Pune to decide the further course of action for the agitation. Around 300 men’s rights activists from all over India will attend the conference. They alleged that feminists make tall claims to fight against patriarchy and toxic masculinity but they hide the sexism, toxicity and institutional discrimination faced by men.

SIFF is a men’s rights NGO founded in 2005. Since then, it has conducted campaigns for the amendment of dowry laws, section 498a, ending of false rape cases, opposing law against marital rape, and reforms of alimony and child custody laws.