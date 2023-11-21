Agitation launched in front of Mantralaya for Govt funding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Members of the Republic Party launched an indefinite agitation in front of Mantralaya, Mumbai Azad Maidan, demanding Rs 50 crore for the Ramai Awas Yojan scheme for the society. They also demanded that Rs 5 lakh should be given to each beneficiary. The agitation is being led by the party’s district president Laxman Kamble.

They said that the beneficiaries become bankrupt instead of realising their dream of a home due to insufficient fund. “One has to visit the Government offices many times. The prices of building materials like steel and cement have increased a lot in recent times,” they added.