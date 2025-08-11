Agitation of officers, employees of Edn Dept enters 5th day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The agitation of officers and employees of the Education Department continued for the fourth day, paralysing normal work in the office on Monday.

The agitation entered the fifth day this evening.

It may be noted that a ‘Shalarth scam’ surfaced in Nagpur. The police have arrested officers in connection with the scam.

Following the Nagpur Shalarth scam, the State government appointed a special investigation team to probe the transfer of 'non-teaching' and teaching posts, and transfer from 'unaided' to 'aided' posts, including Shalarth IDs, in all departments under the School Education Department.

Amidst all this chaos, education department officials and employees across the State have launched an indefinite agitation demanding that the department should first investigate the matter without arresting anyone by the police, and that action be taken as per the rules only after finding the culprit.

Officers and employees from across the State staged a demonstration in front of the Education Commissioner's office on Monday for this protest. The work of the entire education department in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district came to a standstill due to this. The unavailability of officers and employees, and the number of visitors for work were also very low.

As the protest continued for the fourth day, work in all offices related to the School Education Department came to a standstill today.

Meeting today

Officials informed that School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and the School Education Secretary took cognisance of the agitation due to the standstill in the school education department across the State. The Minister and Secretary have called the officers' association and the divisional education deputy directors and assistant directors for a discussion on Tuesday. Officials also informed.

Office-bearers in Pune

The office-bearers of the institution's management, teachers and employees had announced their support for the agitation. The officers said that the office-bearers of 35 unions in the district were also present at the protest called by the officials in front of the Education Commissionerate in Pune. Since the organisations that always protest against the officers have now come out in their support, there is a heated discussion in the education department about it.