Agitation to increase height of Dr Ambedkar Statue

Aurangabad, March 4:

Ambedkarvadi Atyachar Virodhi Kruti Samiti today staged demonstrations at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC)on Friday demanding to increase the height of the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Bhadkal Gate. Additional commissioner B B Nemane assured the agitators to implement the decision of the general body meeting held in 2013 to increase the height of Dr Ambedkar’s statue.

Former corporator Milind Dabhade on January 1, 2013 tabled the proposal for increasing the height of the statue. It was sanctioned anonymously in the general body meeting but it was not implemented.

The agitators demanded that a new statue of Dr Ambedkar should be erected and the height of the basement should be increased.

Additional commissioner Nemane, deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale met the agitators and assured them that the decision will be implemented.

Dinkar Onkar, Shravan Gaikwad, Prakash Nikalje, Milind Dabhade, Krushna Bankar, Kailas Gaikwad, Manik Salve and others were present.