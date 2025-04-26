Agitation will not step back until compensation is paid off: MLC Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The widening work on the Karmad–Ladsawangi road has commenced, affecting agricultural lands in villages like Bhambarda, Dudhad, Piplakhuta, and Ladsawangi. This stretch originally became a district road about 60 years ago, with partial land acquisition carried out at the time. However, in many areas, no formal acquisition took place. Now, without obtaining the consent of the affected farmers, the road has been upgraded to a state highway, and widening work has begun. In protest, affected farmers from Dudhad and Bhambarda halted the construction work in the past fortnight.

On Saturday, April 26, a farmer dialogue meeting was held in Dudhad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil), where affected farmers voiced their grievances before Leader of Opposition MLC Ambadas Danve. They questioned the basis on which the Karmad–Ladsawangi road, initially acquired as a district road through their lands, was suddenly upgraded to a state highway without consultation or compensation. The farmers expressed anger over the commencement of road widening work without their consent or any formal communication, and demanded clarity and justice regarding land acquisition and compensation.

“The issue faced by farmers here is not limited to this district alone — I will raise it in the state government meetings and fight to ensure justice is delivered. There is a need for unity among farmers and stand together and be prepared for protest, even if it means facing the lathis of police. We will not back down. Until rightful compensation is given, roadwork must not continue. We’re not opposing the highway, we’re only saying, build it, but only after paying farmers what they rightfully deserve,” said Danve while addressing the farmers in Dudhad.

The farmers meet saw the presence of a large number of farmers, prominent local leaders and representatives, including Kisan Sena District President Nanasaheb Palaskar, Deputy District President Ashok Shinde, Tehsil President Shankarrao Thombre, Mahendra Khotkar, Patoda Sarpanch Kapendra Pere, Kisan Sena Tehsil President Madan Chaudhary, Sarpanch Gangasagar Chaudhary, Bhambarda Sarpanch Bhimrao Pathade, and many others.