Agitations to press demand for Maratha reservations continues on 7th day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To extend their support to the demand of Maratha reservation being made by Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati, the supporters in the city conducted candle march, indefinite strike and chain strike and also organised a symbolic funeral procession of state government on the seventh day of the agitation in different parts of the city.

It may be noted that the community got aggressive due to deterioration of Jarange’s health. The rasta roko and other agitations are being conducted in different parts of the city and the district. The chain strike and indefinite strike were also underway in many parts of the city.

‘Candle March’ in Trimurti Chowk

A candle march was taken out from Trimurti Chowk to Durgamata Mandir. It was concluded with Maha Arti and national anthem.

Abhijeet Deshmukh, Baban Didore, Ankita Vidhate, Shankar Matre, Abhay Bhosle, Vishal Raut, Shaikh Hafiz, Sandeep Shinde, Akshay Matre, Jagannath Korhale, Jalinder Shendge, Vishal Didore, Nandu Labde, Gorakh Sonwane, Shilpa Bhosle, Radhakrishna Gaikwad, Balasaheb Muthal, Sanjay Shinde along with large number of community members from Jawahar Colony, Bhanudasnagar, Vishnunagar, Shivshankar Colony and Uttamnagar participated in the march.

Symbolic funeral procession in Pundaliknagar

A symbolic funeral procession of the state government was taken out from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Pundaliknagar. The agitators shouted slogans against the government. A large number of community members of the area including Meena Gayke, Sangeeta Jadhav, Surekha Jagtap, Suvarna Tupe, Shailesh Bhise, Vaibhav Bhagat, Amol Jadhav, Sachin Misal, Subhash Modhe and Sudam Solunke participated in the procession.

Demand to restore internet service

The coordinators of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj through a press conference demanded the government to restore the internet service. They accused the government of trying to suppress the voice of agitators by disconnecting the internet service in the rural parts of the district. The press conference was attended by coordinator Vijay Kakade, Ashok Wagh, Ramesh Anna, Arun Navale, Yogesh Kevare, Parmeshwar Nalawade, Ganesh Veer, Dashrath Game and others. Meanwhile, the office-bearers also appealed to the agitators to maintain peace clarifying that it is a rumour that the police will be detaining Jarange.

Muslims extends support to reservation

Muslim community members extended their support to the Maratha reservation. A delegation today reached Kranti Chowk where the ‘thiyya andolan’ was underway. They stated that the government should grant reservation by finding a solution amicably. The letter of support was signed by Farooqui Nazeeroddin, Syed Mukhtar and others.

Meanwhile, the Marathwada Mukti Morcha members who are also concerned about the issue observed the strike on Wednesday. The strike was concluded at the office of Salokha Prasthapan Sanstha at 6 pm, said the municipal corporation’s retired zoo director Dr B S Naikwade.