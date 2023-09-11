Agitators firm on hunger strike until get reservations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An agitator Devidas Pathe, who initiated a hunger strike to support Maratha reservations and agitator Manoj Jarange Patil were admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Sunday as his condition deteriorated on the eighth day of the agitation. However, he continued the hunger strike even at the GMCH and is firm on the stand not even to drink water unless the reservations are granted.

Pathe initiated the hunger strike at the memorial of the martyr of Maratha agitation Kakasaheb Shinde at Kaigaon. On the eighth day, his condition deteriorated and he was admitted to the GMCH on Sunday. He was administered saline. During treatment, he said that he would continue his hunger strike until the reservations were granted. The home minister should resign due to the lathi charge incident. Several youths had gathered at GMCH to support Pathe. His condition is stable but he has continued his hunger strike, the doctors said. In another incident, an agitator Kakasaheb Jadhav consumed poison in support of the Maratha reservations. He was admitted to the GMCH and is presently being treated in the medicine department. His condition is stable, said medical superintendent Dr Vijay Kalyankar.