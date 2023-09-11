Agitators try to immolate themselves by burning Pandal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The agitators have initiated agitation at Pisadevi from September 7 in support of the Maratha reservations and the hunger strike initiated by Manoj Jarange at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district.

On Sunday night, the agitators tried to immolate themselves by setting the Pandal ablaze. The policemen and the other people showed alertness and extinguished the fire. The lives of the two agitators were saved but they sustained minor burns.

Manoj Jarange initiated a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati on August 29. The activists of the Maratha Mawala Sanghatana Bharat Kadam, Pandharinath Godse Patil and Amit Jadav in support of Jarange initiated a hunger strike at Pisadevi on September 7. They had threatened to immolate themselves if the government did not take note of their agitation. On Sunday, the agitators become aggressive and they set the mandap ablaze. However, the activists and the police extinguished the fire. Godse sustained hand burns and Samadhan Shinde sustained some minor burns. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. Tehsildar Vijay Chavan on receiving the information visited the spot and requested the agitators to withdraw the agitation.

After the incident, the residents of Pisadevi started a rasta roko agitation on Palshi to Ambedkar Chowk Road on Sunday night for an hour. Sarpanch Rajesh Kale, Madan Kale, Tarachand Kale, Udayraj Gaikwad and others participated.