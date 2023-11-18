Agrawal Yuva Manch celebrates Diwali with the needy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Agrawal Yuva Manch Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated a unique festival as ‘Khushiyan Bhari Diwali’ at Adulgaon under the leadership of manch president Kunal Agrawal and secretary Ashish Bharuka. In this initiative, around 120 needy people in Adulgaon village were identified under the community's plan ‘One Brick, One Rupee’ and given grocery kits.

The kits included dal, rice, flour, salt, sweets, oil, and Chivda, which would help the families for a month. Contributions towards the preparation of the kits were generously provided by individual members of the Agrawal Yuva Manch. The Yuva manch and all the contributors have set an exemplary model of how festivals can be utilized to drive positive change. Prateek Agrawal, Shubham Agrawal, Sagar Agrawal, Shlok Bagdia, and others were present.