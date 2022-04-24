Aurangabad, April 24:

Department of agriculture, Krishi Vigyan Kendra along with the national chemicals and fertilizers has organized a agriculture fair and grain festival on April 26 from 10 am to 6 pm at Krishi Vigyan Kendra on Paithan road.

Organized under the Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari, the fair will provide technical guidance to farmers on improved kharif crop management, coarse grains, oil seeds, biofortified crops, organic farming and other agricultural technologies. It will be possible to purchase agricultural produce directly from farmers. The farmers and citizens of the area are appealed to participate in this fair, said KVK chief Dr Kishor Zade.