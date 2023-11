Agriculture minister to take review of Marathwada today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra state agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde is visiting the city on Friday. During this visit, he will review the Kharif crop and Rabi planning in Marathwada from the officials. Their meeting will be held at Subhedar guest house. The meeting will be attended by divisional joint director of agriculture, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Latur, and other officials.