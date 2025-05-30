Agriculture minister urge wards of farmers to make careers in agri-businesses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Describing the agriculture ministry as akin to being the chief of a barren village, Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate interacted with farmers on Friday. He advised that farmers’ children should pursue agriculture-related education and consider careers in agriculture-based industries. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony held at MGM’s Aryabhatta Auditorium for the meritorious children of farmers, organised by the All India Baliraja Sanghatana, Bharat. Maharashtra’s Minister for OBC Welfare and Dairy Development, Atul Save, was also present as a chief guest, while the event was chaired by Prof. Dr. Datta Pathrikar.

Minister Kokate said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is providing maximum support to farmers. Just two days ago, the Central Government announced a nearly 1.5 times increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for a total of 17 crops. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are actively working in the interest of farmers. Kokate mentioned that Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar specifically entrusted him with the agriculture portfolio, and he is paying special attention to this department, showing readiness to provide funding whenever needed.

Shivaji Salunke, State President of the All India Baliraja Sanghatana, gave the welcome address. Founder President Nivrutti Dak Patil and Dr Tulshidas Khatke guided students on career opportunities. Distinguished guests included retired Deputy Director of Education Bhausaheb Tupe, Chairman of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Radhakisan Pathade, State President of BJP Coaching Classes Association Prof. Dr. Pandurang Mandkikar, Nivrutti Gawande, Sunil Kotkar, Anurag Shinde, CHAVA founder Ravindra Bodkhe Patil, Atmaram Palaskar, Shobha Wakale, Jyoti Tupe, Suresh Pathade, Ranganath Laghane, and others.

Individuals who took efforts for the successful conduct of the event included N D Patil, G K Gadekar, Anita Patil, Prabhakar Bhusare, Abasaheb Bhosale, Laxman Tele, Prof. Kalyan Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Tambe, Bapu Lokhande, Walmik Karale, Sachin Bhambat, Dnyaneshwar Kakade, Narayan Chaudhary, Tukaram Raut, Shaila Sonar, Sandeep Shinde, Sharda Ghaywat, and many others.