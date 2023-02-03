Agriculture officer caught in ACB net

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Friday caught the agriculture officer of Khuldabad while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 red-handed for granting a favourable report. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station. The arrested officer has been identified as Ashok Raghunath Khedkar (Walmi Gate, Kanchanwadi). Khedkar had demanded the complainant Rs 5,000 per month after the inspection of the seeds shop to grant a favourable report. After negotiation, a deal was made at Rs 4,000. As the complainant was not ready to pay the money, he lodged a complaint with ACB. The team laid a trap and arrested Khedkar while accepting a bribe red-handed in his office. The action was executed under the guidance of superintendent Sandeep Atole, additional superintendent Vishal Khambe by inspector Nandkishor Kshirsagar, Hanumant Ware and others.