Agriculture Produce Market Committee to decide new chief on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After completing a two-and-a-half-year tenure, chairperson Radhakisan Pathade has resigned from the post. There is now intense speculation over which director will take charge as the next chairperson for the remaining two-and-a-half years. The new chairperson will be elected on the upcoming Tuesday.

To avoid any possible defection, it is learnt that all bjp directors have gone on a trip to alibag. District deputy registrar Smrut Jadhav will serve as the authorised officer. A notice has been issued to all directors for the chairperson’s election. Accordingly, the election process will begin at 11:30 am on Tuesday. Prior to this, the bjp directors who have gone to alibag will arrive at the Jadhavwadi APMC on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, a meeting will be held under the guidance of governor of Rajasthan, Haribhau Bagde where the name for the chairperson’s post will be finalised. Following this, all directors will participate in the election process.