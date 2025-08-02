Ahilyanagar: Pathardi Talathi Arrested by ACB for Accepting Rs 50,000 Bribe

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) squad arrested talathi and a private person red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 in bribe from a youth in the tehsil office at Pathardi in Ahilyanagar district on Thursday, July 31. The tainted public servant has been identified as Satish Rakhmaji Dharam (40, Pathardi) while his aide as Akshay Subhash Ghorpade (27, Shevgaon). According to an ACB statement, Dharam demanded the bribe from a 26-year-old Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana beneficiary. Reluctant to pay the bribe, the youth lodged a complaint with ACB at Ahilyanagar.

The ACB officials first verified the complaint and then laid a trap in the tehsil office. The bureau sleuths, all in plain clothes, pounced on Dharma and Ghorpade. Talathi accepted the amount and later gave it to Ghorpade.

A case has been registered at the Pathardi police station. This action was taken under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Bharat Tangade and Additional Superintendent of Police Madhav Reddy. The squad consisted of Ravi Nimse, Baba-saheb Karad, and PH Haroon Sheikh.