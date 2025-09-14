AI, AR & IoT Drive Need for New Skills in Engg Education

Lokmat News Network

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapat Sambhajinagar: Engineers today face rapidly evolving roles with the advent of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and emerging fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Experts stress the need for engineers and students to acquire new skills, alongside training teachers and revising curricula in Engineering and Technology courses.

This newspaper spoke to Vivek Bhonsle, the former managing director of Kennametal Asia Pacific (USA), who has experience of more than four decades in different national and multinational companies on various posts, on deep technology and engineering excellence for making country a global leader.

Engineering has evolved from manual drafting to CAD/CAM, automation, IoT, AI, AR/VR, and full Industry 4.0 integration. Maharashtra’s auto districts (Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) have shifted from assembly-line manufacturing to smart factories. India’s push in semiconductors and EVs (like JSW, Ather in AURIC) demands new skills in sustainability, digital design, and embedded systems.

Curricula lag behind rapid technological changes; many colleges--especially in Marathwada and Vidarbha--lack well-equipped laboratories, internships and industry exposure. Students tend to master theory rather than hands-on innovation. Employers want ready-to-work graduates, but many arrive with weak soft skills and limited practical problem-solving. Global competition raises performance expectations significantly.

There is a need to revise syllabi regularly to include AI, EV technology, and semiconductors. Use flipped classrooms and project‐based learning. Facilitate mentoring by IITs for backwards regions. Promote academic, industry and foreign university exchanges. Encourage innovation and startup incubation at the institute level.

What skills should be adopted by Engineers

Strong communication skills in English, economics basics, and etiquette. Soft skills like teamwork, adaptability, critical and design thinking. Technical skills: AI/ML literacy, coding, data analytics. Innovation mindset, entrepreneurial skills. Awareness of green energy and EV systems. Ability to work cross-disciplinarily and learn new tech quickly. Maharashtra’s EV and semiconductor boom demands engineers who can manage both hardware and software.

Impact of AI, Quantum Computing & Semiconductors on the job market-economy

These fields will displace routine jobs but create many high-skill roles, such as AI architects, quantum algorithm developers, materials scientists, robotics integrators, and semiconductor manufacturing engineers. India’s semiconductor mission and EV incentives will transform manufacturing hubs. Job growth in research and development, design, clean energy and battery sectors will accelerate. Economic growth will shift toward tech-intensive, innovation-led industries. The AI won’t take your job, but a person knows AI will take your job.