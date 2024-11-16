AI faces limitations in India: Amal Chandra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While Artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace human ideas, it can significantly contribute to development. However, in a diverse country like India, with its multitude of languages and cultures, AI faces considerable limitations,” said Amal Chandra, a noted writer, in a guest lecture organised by MGM College of Journalism and Mass Communication on Saturday as part of the National Press Day celebration.

Discussing the impact of AI on journalism, he said, “For instance, relying on AI during Indian elections may not yield accurate information. Also, AI can be misused to manipulate videos and images, leading to the creation of misleading narratives through deepfakes.

He said that the volume of news generated by AI is on the rise, and it is also making strides in automotive journalism, providing a distinct atmosphere to the field. “Media must be transparent in its use of AI which can serve as a helpful tool. However, it cannot replicate the unique abilities of humans,” he added.