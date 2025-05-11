AI is useful, but can never replace doctors

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance medical education and healthcare delivery, but it cannot replace doctors, said noted surgeon and former KEM Hospital Dean Dr. Avinash Supe. "AI should support decision-making, not replace human judgment. The brain must stay active," he emphasized.

Dr. Supe was speaking at the Demystifying Healthcare AI conference, held at MIT College of Engineering and organized by Growth Catalysts and MAGIC (Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council). He addressed AI’s evolution in the medical field past, present, and future. Dr. Anant Pandhare, Director, AIIMS Nagpur, encouraged viewing AI with curiosity, not fear. Dr. Amit Kharat explained its role in diagnosis. Prof. Renu John discussed intelligent microscopy, while Dr. Matthias Zobel highlighted trust in data-driven decisions. A panel discussion with senior doctors explored the risks and benefits of AI in clinical settings. “Doctors who adapt to AI will thrive,” said Dr. Ajit Bhagwat.

Photo Caption: Experts and doctors at the ‘Demystifying Healthcare AI’ conference.