AiB makes efforts for students' bright future

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “AiB-PCMB makes efforts to give a direction to the students. Students are prepared in all ways for their bright future,” said Dr Bhaskar Shinde, AiB director and biology expert.

He was speaking in a programme organised at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to felicitate toppers and guide students, recently.

Dr Ashish Gandhi presided over the function while motivational speaker Adityasinha Rajawat and director Mrunali Shinde were seated on the dais.

Dr Bhaskar Shinde said that there is frequent communication between teachers and students-parents. He said that communication is effective in making students successful.

“Various projects are implemented to impart inclusive education of Biology, Physics and Mathematics to the students at AiB. Hundreds of students of AiB get success easily in NEET, JEE and CET,” he added.

Adityasinha Rajawat said that there are five formulas of success if adopted one gets success surely. Dr Ashish Gandhi and Dilip Khanderai. Mahesh Achitalwar conducted the proceedings of the programme.