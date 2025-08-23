AIC BAMU Foundation unveils COHORT

Invites new ideas in 11 sectors

Dr Wakte appointed new director

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The AIC BAMU Foundation announced ‘COHORT 6.0 for students, faculty, and researchers from within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The announcement of the launch of the Foundation’s flagship Incubation Program, designed for stakeholders, was made in the 23rd Board of Directors meeting held last evening.

AIC-Bamu Foundation is a leading force in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Vice Chancellor and chairman of the AIC BAMU Foundation, Dr Vijay Fulari, has provided support and valuable insights that have been instrumental in the Foundation's remarkable growth.

Under his guidance, the Foundation has reached a significant milestone, supporting a total of 443 startups. Dr Pravin Wakte was appointed as the new director on the board.

During the meeting, the CEO of Foundation Amit Ranjan Tiwari presented a comprehensive overview of the significant progress achieved to date.

The AIC BAMU Foundation remains committed to building a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurs, empowering them to transform their innovative ideas into successful ventures.

This continued momentum and the launch of COHORT 6.0 underscore the Foundation's dedication to nurturing the next generation of business leaders and contributing to a thriving entrepreneurial landscape.

Invites proposal on creative & innovative idea in 11 sectors

The AIC invites applications from students, faculty, alumni or research scholars with Bamu’s jurisdiction with an innovative or creative idea in 11 sectors, up to October 31. The sectors are Social Innovation, Healthcare, Agriculture, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicle, Food Processing, Web Development, Saas, Waste Management, Bio-technology and Service-Based.