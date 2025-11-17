AICTE–ATAL sponsored FDP held at Shreeyash college

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at Shreeyash College of Engineering and Technology, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, conducted a six-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under its AICTE Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy. The online programme, held from November 10 to 15, focused on AI-Driven Advances in Mechanical Engineering.

A total of 177 faculty members from several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, participated. Speakers included experts from IITs, NITs, the University of Nebraska, the University of Namibia and industry representatives from firms such as Forbes India, Hexagon Pune and Endurance Technologies.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Hulas Tonde and Dr P. M. Ardhapurkar. The inaugural session was attended by chief guest Dr Vikul Pawar from Government College of Engineering, along with, ceo of Shreeyash Pratishthan col. Joy Daniel, principal Dr B. M. Patil and heads of departments.